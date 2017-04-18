Boys Volleyball
Laguna Blanca Steps Up, Beats Santa Ynez in Four Sets
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 18, 2017 | 8:24 p.m.
Laguna Blanca scored one its biggest wins of the season, beating Santa Ynez in four sets on Tuesday at Merovick Gym. The scores were 21-24, 25-16, 26-24, 27-25.
Jack Copeland led the Owls' attack with 24 kills and Sam Stegall posted a career high 14. Henry Farrell, coming off a bout of pneumonia, made several key plays and had 10 kills.
"I was pleased that we proved we can play with better teams," said coach Jon Roberts.
The Owls improve to 6-3.
