Laguna Blanca School Invites Community to Story Time with Michael Katz

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | December 5, 2016 | 2:19 p.m.

Laguna Blanca Story Time returns to Laguna Blanca School this year with fun and interactive reading opportunities for children at its Lower School campus.

Michael Katz
Michael Katz

Taking place this Saturday, Dec. 10, and Jan. 28, the Story Time events are free and open to the community, providing an opportunity for children ages 3 to 8 to gain valuable reading skills and for families to learn about the school’s curriculum.

“Storytelling is a powerful way to activate young brains,” said Andy Surber, Laguna Blanca head of lower school.

On Saturday, Laguna is proud to host renowned storyteller Michael Katz for a very special Story Time.

Katz tells stories that weave together both the comic and the profound, using his own highly energetic, animated and interactive style of storytelling.

He has performed at theaters, concert halls, festivals, school assemblies and libraries throughout the United States, including the openings of both the Los Angeles Getty Center and the Disney Concert Hall. He is also the host of radio storytelling program "Katz Pajamas" heard on NPR station KCBX FM, and is one of the founding members of the national touring theater company BOXTALES.

"Laguna Blanca has a long-standing relationship with storyteller Michael Katz. His highly animated and engaging style of storytelling immediately captivates any audience. Kids always look forward to his assemblies,” Surber said. “Because Laguna understands the valuable skills storytelling can teach our students, each year we invite Michael to offer workshops in the classrooms. Students learn the valuable skills of story comprehension, retention presentation, gain self-confidence and so much more! With our continued focus on creative thinking, Michael Katz is one of the many talented artists at Laguna who inspire both teachers and students.”

This special Laguna Blanca Story Time event will be held in the library at Laguna Blanca’s Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito. For more information about these free events and to RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 805.695.8143.

Laguna Blanca School is a nonprofit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. Building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs, Laguna Blanca provides students with a supportive community that promotes deeper learning, and values student balance and well-being. With its thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM, and arts programs, competitive athletics and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school offers a variety of ways that students can succeed. Click here for more information.

— Tara Broucqsault is the communications director for Laguna Blanca School.

