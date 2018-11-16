Laguna Blanca Student to Sing at Carnegie Hall

Audrey Murphy, an 11-grade student at Laguna Blanca School, has been invited to perform for the Honors Concert Choir — 2019 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City in February.

The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual high school performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform at Carnegie Hall.

“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing," said Morgan Smith, program director.

"We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 700 of the most talented student performers from around the world,” Smith said. “Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget."

Finalists will meet in New York City for five days in February and have an opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors and work with other talented finalists. The performance will be on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Murphy will join performers from 46 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, several provinces of Canada, Australia, Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, and South Korea.

For more about Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.