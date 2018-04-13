Laguna Blanca Substitutes Step Up in Tennis Win Over Orcutt Academy

Tennis

Kai Nakamura won three singles sets and the senior doubles team of Jason Barnick and Kelvin Chen lost only three games in a 3-0 performance to power Laguna Blanca tennis to a 13-5 win over Orcutt Academy on Friday.

Coach Trevor Thorpe substituted most of his starters in the match. Tony Xu continued his unbeaten string as a third-round sub, improving to 4-0 on the season.

"Even though we were missing three starters today, we played a lot better today than in our first and second match of the week," Thorpe said. "It's also nice to know that we've got the depth to absorb a few missing spots in the lineup and some of the younger guys have been stepping up their games of late. With five seniors in the starting lineup this year, we're really going to need that."