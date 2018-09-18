Laguna Blanca Suffers 2nd Straight Volleyball Loss in Tri-Valley League

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca girls volleyball dropped its second straight match in the Tri-Valley League, falling to a physical Grace Brethren squad, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21, on Tuesday.

“We battled tonight against a physical Grace Brethren team," Laguna assitant coach Kat Niksto said. "We played much better than our opening league match last week. We put the pieces together to create opportunities but haven’t learned how to capitalize on those chances to play a complete match."

Natalie McCaffery led the Owls with 12 kills, while setter Maddie Walker had 39 assists and 15 digs.

Laguna Blanca is 0-2 in league and 6-8 overall



"We knew what we were getting into with this more competitive league, and the girls keep working hard," Niksto said "We keep improving with each match, and that’s what we have been focusing on. Natalie had a efficient attacking night out of the middle, while Bea Lujan Aguilar was consistent passing in serve receive.”



The Owls are at Foothill Tech on Thursday.

