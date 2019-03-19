Pixel Tracker

Boys Volleyball

Laguna Blanca Suffers First Volleyball Loss of Season

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2019 | 8:22 p.m.

Top-ranked Laguna Blanca suffered its first volleyball loss of the season on Tuesday, losing in four at Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League match. The scores were 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19).

“We knew it was going to be a battle tonight, and we found ourselves in a new spot this season, down 0-2 to start the match," said Laguna assistant Kat Niksto. "I was proud of the team for fighting back to take game 3, and we were playing well and battling in game 4. In the final stretch Foothill Tech made more plays than we did."

Finn Walker had 12 kills and nine digs and Andrew Towles added eight kills and 12 digs for the Owls (12-1, 5-1, No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 4).

"As much as the loss stings, we hope to take what we learned tonight and have a different outcome if we ever find ourselves in that same position,” said Niksto.

The Owls are off for spring break until April 9.

