Laguna Blanca Suffers Loss at Animo Robinson

Laguna Blanca's offense was contained by Animo Robinson in a 27-6 loss in an 8-man football game Friday night in Los Angeles.

After scoring 74 points in last week's opener, the Owls were held to an 8-yard scoring run by Javier Abrego in the third quarter.

Abrego led the Laguna offense with 74 yards on six carries.

Animo Robinson picked off three Laguna Blanca passes. On the flip side, freshman Wells Fowler interecepted two passes for the Owls.

Laguna Blanca (1-1) hosts Coast Union next Friday.

