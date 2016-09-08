Laguna Blanca Sweeps Campbell Hall

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca's Laurel Kujan put away 14 kills and Kathryn Norris was a force in the middle with 10 kills and a .700 hitting percentage in a sweep of visiting Campbell Hall on Thursday in a non-league girls volleyball match.

The win came on the heels of the Owls' victory over Santa Barbara.



“We were tested today as they were a good team with some really effective servers," Laguna coach Jason Donnelly said of Campbell Hall. "While didn’t have our best day in serve receive, we played very smart when in trouble and came out with a nice win."

Kendall White had 8 digs to lead the Laguna defense.

The Owls (7-0) are back in action next Saturday (Sept. 17) at Cate's four-team mixer.

