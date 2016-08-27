Laguna Blanca Sweeps in Volleyball Opener

Girls Volleyball

Three returning players from Laguna Blanca's CIF-SS championship girls volleyball team led the Owls to a season-opening sweep over Pasadena Poly on Saturday.

Laurel Kujan and Caylin Zimmerman posted double-figure kills and Kelly Bickett set a solid match in a 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 sweep at home.

“It was a good first test for us," coach Jason Donnelly said. " We took care of the ball throughout the match and gained some much needed experience.”

Kujan paced the attack with 13 kills, Zimmerman added 10 kills and Bickett contributed eight.

“Kelly Bickett did a nice job setting and was also a big part of our offense," said Donnelly.

The Owls (1-0) play Nordhoff at home on Tuesday.

