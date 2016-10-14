Girls Volleyball
Laguna Blanca Sweeps Providence
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| October 14, 2016 | 8:42 p.m.
Top-ranked Laguna Blanca won its third straight Condor League volleyball match, sweeping Providence 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 at Merovick Gym on Friday.
Sophomore Maddie Walker set for the Owls and dished out 18 assists.
Laguna improves to 16-1 and 3-0 in league play.
