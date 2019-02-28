Laguna Blanca Sweeps Providence for 4th Straight Win

Freddie Russel had 13 kills and Andrew Tolles recorded a double-double of 10 kills and 16 digs to lead the Laguna Blanca boys volleyball team to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 sweep over Providence in a Tri-Valley League match.
The Owls are 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league.
“Everyone contributed tonight," assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "It was fun to see younger players excel, like newcomer to the game, Nils Lenke, who had four aces and his first career volleyball kill, and freshman Freddie Russel who led the team in kills tonight swinging from both the middle and the right.”
The Owls go to the Chadwick Tournament on Saturday.