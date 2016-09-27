Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca Sweeps Shorthanded San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 27, 2016 | 9:12 p.m.

Laguna Blanca battled back from a 24-20 deficit in the second set and rode that momentum to a sweep over San Marcos in a non-league girls volleyball match on Tuesday at the Thunderhut. The scores were 26-24, 26-24, 25-17.

It's the Owls' second win over a local Channel League team. They beat Santa Barbara a few weeks ago. They'll go for the sweep and unofficial City Championship on Oct. 25 against Dos Pueblos.

Laguna Blanca is 12-1 on the season.

Laurel Kujan had 13 kills and hit .435 to pace the No. 1-ranked team in CIF Division 6. Julia Fay had 9 kills, Kelly Bickett dished out 31 assists and Sophia Fay picked up 24 digs.

"We had to work for everything tonight," said Laguna Blanca coach Jason Donnelly, who was returning to his alma mater. "San Marcos got us out of comfort zone, particularly in games 1 and 2. We made a nice comeback at the end of the second game, down 24-20, and were able to sustain the momentum for the rest of the match"

San Marcos played without star hitter Jenna MacFarlane, who was sidelined with a sprained ankle.

Coach Tina Brown praised the play of Dani Dusebout and Delaney Werner. "Both turned in solid performances but they were not enough to withstand the Laguna Blanca team," she said.

San Marcos hosts Dos Pueblos on Thursday, while Laguna takes on Cate next Tuesday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

