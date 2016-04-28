Laguna Blanca Swept at Santa Ynez

Henry Farrell hit .600 but it wasn't enough for the Laguna Blanca boys volleyball team against Santa Ynez on Thursday in a battle of CIF top-10 teams.
The host Pirates won the match 26-24, 25-17, 25-19.
Santa Ynez is ranked fourth in Division 4 while Laguna Blanca is No. 2 in the Division 5 poll.
Laguna coach Jon Roberts praised the blocking of Spencer Rycroft.
The Owls have their Senior Day on Friday against Providence
