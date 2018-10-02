Laguna Blanca Swept at St. Bonaventure

Laguna Blanca's girls volleyball team remained winless in the Tri-Valley League, falling at Division 7 eighth-ranked St. Bonaventure, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21.

“St Bonaventure came out firing from the service line tonight and it completely took us out of our game," Laguna assistant coach Kat Niksto said.

Middles Ella Delwiche and Natalie McCaffery led the Owls with seven kills apiece. Setter Maddie Walker had 29 assists and 12 digs.

"Our middles Natalie and Ella were effective attacking from the middle, but we couldn’t get them the ball enough,” said Niksto.

Laguna Blanca (0-5) plays at Division 6 top-ranked Grace Brethren on Thursday.

