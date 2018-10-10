Laguna Blanca Swept by La Reina in Season Finale

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca girls volleyball completed its first season in the much tougher Tri-Valley League with loss at La Reina on Wednesday, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.

The Owls went 0-8 in the league and finished 7-17 overall.

"The girls fought hard in their final match of the season," assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "After a slow start to the match, we battled back to tie the game late. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t convert the final points to get a win."

Audrey Murphy had 11 kills and nine digs, Ainsley McGovern added eight kills and Natalie McCaffery had six kills and 11 digs. Setter Maddie Walker handed out 30 assists.

"Ainsley finished the season with her best back-to-back offensive games, while Natalie was solid not only middle front, but playing all around defense as well," Niksto said. "Senior captains Maddie Walker and Margaux Murphy left it all on the court in their final match.

"We wish the outcome would have been different, but we are proud of the fight this team shows and how much they care about each other as teammates.”

