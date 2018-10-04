Laguna Blanca Swept by No.1-ranked Grace Brethren

Girls Volleyball

“Grace Brethren is a solid team with some strong attackers," Laguna assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "After a tough first two games, we played some of our best volleyball in set 3. We are still working on closing out matches, but we keep learning and improving. Natalie had a very efficient night hitting against a big middle block.”

Natalie McCaffery had eight kills and hit .620 to lead the Owls. Audrey Murphy added seven kills and five digs. Maddie Walker dished out 24 assists and had seven digs.

Laguna Blanca suffered another loss in the rugged Tri-Valley League, falling at Grace Brethren, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 on Thursday. Grace is the No. 1 team in the CIF-SS Division 6 rankings.

