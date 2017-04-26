Laguna Blanca Takes Care of Dunn in Three Sets

Boys Volleyball

Henry Farrell, Sam Stegall and Miles McGovern combined for 31 kills in Laguna Blanca's sweep of Dunn in a Condor League boys volleyball match on Wednesday. The scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-15.

Farrell led the way with 12 kills, Stegall had 10 and McGovern nine.

"Our setter Andrew Tolles continues to improve, so consequently our offense does well," said Laguna Blanca coach Jon Roberts.

The Owls play host to Garden St. Academy on Friday.

