Laguna Blanca Tennis Advances to Division 4 Quarterfinals

Tennis

Freshmen Rhami Zeini and John-Henry Schulz won a key doubles set to give Laguna Blanca a 4-2 lead in the first round, sparking the Owls to a 14-4 victory over fifth-seeded Cabrillo in the second round of the CIF Division 4 tennis playoffs.

Laguna Blanca won all nine doubles sets and Alex Furukawa went unbeaten in singles (6-1, 6-1, 6-4).

The Owls advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in memory, said coach Trevor Thorpe. "I am very proud of my guys for rising to the occasion again and again this season. Today, we played our best match of the season, which is something I've been able to say often. With such a young team, that's always a possibility, but I'm impressed by the way they've met each challenge without too much apprehension. We're in new territory here, but at the same time, it feels like we belong."

Laguna Blanca plays again on Monday.

