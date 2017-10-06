Tennis
Laguna Blanca Tennis Beats Providence
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 6, 2017 | 5:15 p.m.
Elizabeth Bisno won two sets in her Laguna Blanca varsity tennis debut, and the Owls rolled to an 18-0 win over a shorthanded Providence team on Friday.
Providence was battling sickness and brought only three of its seven players. The Patriots forfeited nine doubles sets.
Brooklyn Kinsler, Kailea Hieshima and Rose Houghlet got Laguna Blanca going with singles victories.
