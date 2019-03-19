Laguna Blanca Tennis Can’t Make Up Early Deficit

A Laguna Blanca comeback fell short, as the Owls lost a 10-8 tennis decision against Villanova Prep in a Tri-Valley League match.
The Owls trailed 6-2 in the second round of play.
"We played a poor first round in doubles," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We really should have been able to sweep that round, but we came out of it with only one win. It's hard to come back from that kind of disadvantage when you know you're not going to put many sets on the board in singles."
Villanova's lineup features the Quest brothers, both nationally ranked junior players, and very experienced tournament players.
On the bright side, Laguna's No. 2 doubles pairing of freshman Kai Suzuki and sophomore Ryan Purkait played well enough to earn a sweep, winning their three sets 7-6, 6-2, 6-1. Junior/sophomore combo Kevin Khodabandehlou and Nic Richmond rallied from a slow start to take their second- and third-round matchups by a healthy margin, going 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 on the day.
The Owls are 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in league.