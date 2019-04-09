Laguna Blanca Tennis Clinches CIF Berth

Laguna Blanca swept nine doubles sets and beat Foothill Tech, 10-8, to clinch a CIF playoff spot for the sixth tie in the last seven years.
The Laguna No. 1 tandem of sophomore Ryan Purkait and freshman Kai Suzuki went 6-0, 6-0, 6-2 on the day. Pairings Kevin Khodabandehlou/Nic Richmond and Kovid Mishra/Sherlock Jian also went 3-0 on the day.
Kai Nakamura delivered a 6-1 singles win to clinch the match.
"We've lost a couple close matches this season already, so it was great to leave nothing to chance with the doubles sweep," said coach Trevor Thorpe. It's progress for our young team, and especially good that we were able to perform after only one practice since our two weeks of spring break."
Laguna plays away against league rival Cate on Thursday at 4 p.m.