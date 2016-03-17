Laguna Blanca Tennis Downs Rio Mesa

Tennis

Laguna Blanca scored a confidence-boosting 11-7 tennis win over Rio Mesa in a non-league match on Thursday.

Rio Mesa plays in CIF Division 3.

"I was really happy with the way my guys performed today," Owls coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We switched the lineup a bit last-minute because of an injury, but everyone fell into their roles nicely and we got the job done. Rio is a team we have had a lot of close matches with over the years, so it's always good to get a win over them."

Atty Roddick and Andrew Tolles swept their doubles sets and the sophomore pairing of Victor Liu and Jason Barnick picked up two wins

In singles, Phillip Hicks and Alex Furukawa won two sets and Conor Scheinberg added a set in his debut in the singles lineup.

The Owls are now 6-1 overall. Their next match is against Santa Ynez on Monday at Laguna.

