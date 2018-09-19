Laguna Blanca Tennis Drops League Opener Against Thacher

Tennis

Katherine Monroy swept her singles sets, but Thacher proved to be too tough for Laguna Blanca, handing the Owls a 14-4 defeat in the Tri-Valley League girls tennis opener on Tuesday.

Monroy faced a tight battle with the tactical Jacqueline Kong of Thacher. She battled back from a deficit to win the set 7-5.

Laguna's freshman singles players Madeline Nicks and Ava Rice "played with incredible ferocity, but ultimately Thacher's experience prevailed," said coach Rob Cowell.

Thacher won eight doubles sets. Laguna's only doubles point was won by senior captain Sophie Henderson and partner Lucy Cao, who took their first match 6-4.