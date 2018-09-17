Laguna Blanca Tennis Edged by Orcutt Academy

Laguna Blanca dropped a close girls tennis match with Orcutt Academy on Monday, 11-7.
Katherine Monroy led the Owls by going 3-0 in singles while dropping just one game. Madeline Nicks went 2-1 at No. 2 singles.
Laguna's first doubles point came when No. 2 doubles team of Sophie Henderson and Lucy Cao took down Isabelle Lopez and Melani Amorasekora. Henderson played with two partners and came close to winning all three points (losing to the No. 1 team 6-4 and No. 3 in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-5). The Owls' top doubles squad Grace Giordano and Phoebe Stein picked up the second point.
The Owls open league play Tuesday againt Thacher.