Laguna Blanca Tennis Edged by Santa Ynez on Total Games

Tennis

Laguna Blanca and Santa Ynez battled to a 9-9 tie in their boys tennis match on Wednesday, and the Pirates squeaked out the victory on total games, 70-67.

The strong play from its doubles teams made the difference for Santa Ynez. The Pirates won seven sets, including three 6-0 decisions by No. 1 team Ryan Rennick and Cooper Owens.

"I’m very happy with the effort level my guys displayed today. We just need a little more refinement with the doubles to make the difference against a balanced team like Santa Ynez," Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe said. "They had nine good players and their doubles execution was great. It’s on me to get our guys up to that level as far as doubles acumen."

The match was tied at 8-8 with just two singles sets remained to be played. Alex Furukawa of the Owls blanked his opponent, but Kyle Wilczak won for the Pirates to even the match.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.