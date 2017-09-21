Laguna Blanca Tennis Edges Out St. Bonaventure on Total Games

Tennis

Laguna Blanca's doubles team of Mia Waters and Hannah Miller came up with the decisive victory in the final round, enabling the Owls to squeak out a 75-58 girls tennis win on total games against St. Bonaventure after the teams tied 9-9 in sets.

Waters and Miller won 6-0 after losing their second round match 6-4.

"Obviously fired up by the close loss in the second round, they put up a decisive score to make sure Laguna would win the match in the games count," said coach Rob Cowell.

He also praised Lilly Holbrook and Sophie Henderson for their ability to play three close sets, which proved to be crucial to the win.

In singles, MacKenzie Kinsella went 3-0 at No. 2 and Katherine Monrow won two quick sets at No. 1. Tiffany Yabsley returned to the lineup and went 2-1.

