Laguna Blanca Tennis Falls Short Against Foothill Tech

Tennis

Laguna Blanca gave Foothill Tech a good battle and came up short, falling 11-7, in a Tri-Valley League girls tennis match on Thursday.

"The match didn't disappoint," Laguna Blanca coach Rob Cowell said. "Although we lost the match we did show that we belong in the league with lots of close battles."

Katherine Monroy swept her three singles sets and freshmen Madeleine Nicks and Lauren Neubauer took important wins against Foothill Tech's No. 3 singles.

The duo of Sophie Henderson and Grace Giordano and the new team Lucy Cao and Elizabeth Bisno secured doubles points for the Owls.

Cowell is looking forward to the rematch with the Dragons.

"I am excited for our next meeting, as my players believe they have more to showcase," he said.