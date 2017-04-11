Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Laguna Blanca Tennis Hands Foothill Tech Its First Loss

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 11, 2017 | 12:08 a.m.

Alex Furukawa's 6-2 singles win in the third round sealed Laguna Blanca's victory over previously unbeaten Foothill Tech in a non-league boys tennis match at Ventura College on Monday. The Owls won on total games, 72-68, after the teams tied 9-9 in sets.

"We are happy to have this win, particularly since it comes on the first day back from a two-week spring break," Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We didn't necessarily play our best, but we got it done. Part of that comes down to the fact that many of the guys decided not to be idle over the break and maintained a lot of the progress we'd made across the first half of the season. The desire is there and the results are coming."

Furukawa suffered his first set loss in the first round but came back to beat Foothill's No. 1 player in the second round in a 7-5 tiebreaker.

Thorpe credited the win of Victor Liu in the second round as a key to the team victory.

"The junior has really stepped up his game from last season, when he featured primarily in the doubles lineup," said Thorpe.

Laguna (7-1) next plays unbeaten Division 3 second-ranked Cate on Thursday at home. Foothill Tech is 7-1.

 

