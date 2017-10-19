Laguna Blanca Tennis Improves to 5-0 in League

Tennis

Laguna Blanca improved to 5-0 in league play after a 15-3 girls tennis win over Dunn on Thursday.

Katherine Monroy got the Owls going at No. 1 singles with a 6-1 win over Dunn's top player Susan Lee.

MacKenzie Kinsella went 2-0 on the day, including a 6-2 victory over Lee. Seniors Tiffany Yabsley and Brooklyn Kinsler both went unbeaten.

In doubles, the Laguna starters swept in the first round and the substitutes continued the success in the second and third rounds. Ryan Lack and Elizabeth Bisno beat Dunn's No. 2 team 6-0.

"Our depth was evident today in the win," said coach Rob Cowell.

