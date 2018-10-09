Laguna Blanca Tennis Loss Hurts Playoff Chances

Tennis

Katherine Monroy won her three singles sets, but Laguna Blanca dropped a 12-6 decision against Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League girls tennis match on Tuesday.

The loss hurt Laguna's chances of making the CIF playoffs.

Freshman singles player Madeleine Nicks and the doubles teams of Sophie Henderson/ Grace Giordano and Lucy Cao/Phoebe Stein posted the other wins for the Owls.

"A heartbreaking loss for the Owls, but an encouraging show for the future of this mostly young team," said coach Rob Cowell.

