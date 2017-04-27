Laguna Blanca Tennis One Win Away From Playoff Eligibility

Tennis

Laguna Blanca boys tennis defeated Dunn, 13-5, in Los Olivos and is one win away from meeting the CIF's stipulation of freelance teams winning 80 percent winning of at least 16 matches to be eligible for a postseason wild-card berth.

The Rams are 12-3 with one match remaining at Coast Union. They ranked ranked No. 7 in Division 4.

"Today was another important step forward for us," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We're excited to be going after that crucial playoff-clinching win against Coast Union next Tuesday. I feel the boys have very much earned the right to compete with the best in our division this post-season."

The freshman duo of John-Henry Schulz and Rhami Zeini swept their doubles sets and the Owls' three singles players all went 2-1 on the day against Dunn.