Laguna Blanca Tennis Returns to Its Winning Ways

Laguna Blanca rebounded from its tennis loss against Carpinteria by beating Foothill Tech, 14-4, on Thursday.
"It was good to get a convincing win today against a team we only beat on games after a 9-9 tie last season," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We’ve still got a long road back to our best tennis, but we get another chance to move in the right direction on Friday."
The Owls (6-2) host Orcutt Academy at 3:30 p.m.
The young doubles team of freshman Ryan Purkait and sophomore John-Henry Schulz went 3-0 to lead a 9-0 sweep in doubles. Laguna split the other six sets between four different doubles partnerships.
In singles play, Laguna struggled against Foothill’s nationally ranked No. 1 singles player, but benefitted from defaults at the No. 3 position (Foothill brought just eight players to the match). Seniors Alex Furukawa and Victor Liu both defeated sophomore Ethan Wang to go 2-1 on the day.