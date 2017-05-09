Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Laguna Blanca Tennis Rolls in CIF Opener; Owls Fall in Volleyball

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 9, 2017 | 8:50 p.m.

Laguna Blanca recorded a lopsided 15-3 win over visiting Paso Robles in the wildcard round of the CIF D4 Playoffs.
It was all Laguna in singles, with Alex Furukawa dropping just one game in three sets of play and Kai Nakamura and Victor Liu also notching sweeps in their three rounds of play.

The victory sets up an all-local first-round meeting at Carpinteria on Wednesday. The Owls have beaten the Warriors twice this season.

"We're looking forward to the match against Carp," Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe said. "They're a good team and are well-coached. I wouldn't be surprised if Charles (Bryant) put together a lineup we haven't seen yet, and we're not going to take it lightly, but I do think we're in a good position to make solid playoff run. We'll just take it one match at a time and try to make the most of it."

The Owls had to play in a wild-card round because they are a freelance team.

Laguna got a sweep from the doubles team of Conor Scheinberg and Jason Barnick and two wins from  Kovid Mishra and Kelvin Chen

Laguna Blanca Volleyball Swept 

The Owls lost to Damien 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 in the first round of the Division 3 boys volleyball playoffs at Merovick Gym. The teams played last year in the Division 5 finals, with Damien also winning.

Jack Copeland led the Owls with 12 kills and Henry Farrell added 10.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

