Laguna Blanca Tennis Rolls in CIF Opener; Owls Fall in Volleyball

Alex Furukawa dropped just one game in sweeping his three singles sets and teammates Kai Nakamura and Victor Liu went 3-0, leading the Laguna Blanca boys tennis team to a 15-3 win over visiting Paso Robles in a CIF Division 4 wild-card match on Tuesday.

The victory sets up an all-local first-round meeting at Carpinteria on Wednesday. The Owls have beaten the Warriors twice this season.

"We're looking forward to the match against Carp," Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe said. "They're a good team and are well-coached. I wouldn't be surprised if Charles (Bryant) put together a lineup we haven't seen yet, and we're not going to take it lightly, but I do think we're in a good position to make solid playoff run. We'll just take it one match at a time and try to make the most of it."

The Owls had to play in a wild-card round because they are a freelance team.

Laguna got a sweep from the doubles team of Conor Scheinberg and Jason Barnick and two wins from Kovid Mishra and Kelvin Chen

Laguna Blanca Volleyball Swept

The Owls lost to Damien 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 in the first round of the Division 3 boys volleyball playoffs at Merovick Gym. The teams played last year in the Division 5 finals, with Damien also winning.

Jack Copeland led the Owls with 12 kills and Henry Farrell added 10.

