Laguna Blanca Tennis Romps Past St. Bonaventure

Tennis

Alex Furukawa swept three sets without dropping a game, and 14 Laguna Blanca players won a set in an 18-0 boys tennis shutout of St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.

Freshman Andrew Tolles improved to 5-1 on the season with a sweep of his sets and senior Phillip Hicks added two wins in singles before being substituted in the third round.

Coach Trevor Thorpe was pleased with the performance of Furukawa.

"He has already shown a new level of maturity in the early part of the season. Regardless of who he is playing, he is focused and maximizing every opportunity," said Thorpe.

In doubles, Laguna relied upon two freshman/sophomore combinations in Victor Liu/Jason Barnick and Conor Scheinberg/Jack Moller to get the early rounds off to a strong start.

Senior Kylan Tyng remained undefeated on the season, going 3-0 with two partners (Jack Stein, Kelvin Chen) at No.3 doubles.

Laguna Blanca is now 2-0, while St. Bonaventure drops to 1-2. Laguna will play again on Thursday at Carpinteria High.

