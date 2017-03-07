Laguna Blanca Tennis Routs Coast Union

Tennis

The Laguna Blanca boys tennis team routed Coast Union on Tuesday 15-3 in a non-league matchup.

15 different athletes got the opportunity to participate for the Owls.

Junior Alex Furukawa won two sets at the No. 1 position without dropping a game before being substituted in the final round. Juniors Victor Liu and Conor Scheinberg re-joined the singles lineup after playing in doubles on Monday, each sweeping their three sets of play.

In doubles play John-Henry Schulz and Rhami Zeini stood out, winning against Coast Union's No. 1 and No. 2 teams.

"I was very pleased with the effort I saw from every single player we managed to squeeze into the match," said Laguna Blanca head coach Trevor Thorpe.

Laguna next hosts Orcutt Academy on Friday.

