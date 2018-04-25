Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:18 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Laguna Blanca Tennis Scores Key Win at Rio Mesa

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 25, 2018 | 6:22 p.m.

In a match between CIF Division 4 boys tennis foes, Laguna Blanca got clutch wins from Kai Nakamura and Alex Furukawa in the third set and solid play from its doubles teams to defeat Rio Mesa, 10-8, on Wednesday. 

The match tied 3-3 after the first round and 6-6 after two rounds.

In the final round of play, Laguna pulled ahead with quick doubles wins from seniors Conor Scheinberg and Jason Barnick, with sophomores John-Henry Schulz and Kevin Khodabandehlou following suit just a few minutes later. Ryan Purkait and Kelvin Chen nearly toppled the Rio Mesa No, 1 in the final round of play, going up 4-3 before dropping the last three games.

With two sets remaining, the match stood at 8-8, with Kai Nakamura facing the No. 2 player and Alex Furukawa playing Rio Mesa's No. 3. Both Laguna players came out with wins, elevating the Owls to 10 sets and an 11th victory on the season.

With three matches remaining, Laguna needs two more wins to clinch a freelance berth into the CIF Playoffs. 

"I'm really proud of the doubles guys for stepping up today," said coach Trevor Thrope. "Singles has been carrying the team most of the year and I've been waiting for a day like this, where all three doubles teams were big contributors to our successful outcome. Things are moving in the right direction and we're feeling more confident for the playoffs after this match."
 

