Laguna Blanca Tennis Slips Past Carpinteria

Tennis

Laguna Blanca's Mackenzie Kinsella and Katherine Monroy each swept their singles sets, leading the Owls to a 10-8 girls tennis win over Carpinteria on Friday.

Owls coach Rob Cowell said Kinsella played her best set in the third round against Carpinteria's No. 1 Jessica Santillan.

In doubles, Mia Waters and Hannah Miller rebounded from a first-round loss and won their next two sets. The team of Julia Bernard and Sophie Henderson won a pivotal tiebreaker of Karla Marin and Amy Perez (7-2) to help the Owls stave off Carpinteria.

Carpinteria (6-7 overall) got a pair of wins each from the doubles teams of Hali Schwasnick/Diana Gonzalez and Vicky Delk/Jessica Lord.

The Warriors are battling injuries.

"We had so many first-time tandems in doubles and a few new singles players out there today, but they all showed a lot of grit and determination," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We are not using our injuries as excuses but rather as opportunities. And from that perspective, I was very happy as the less-seasoned players or first-time partners really stepped up and fought hard."

