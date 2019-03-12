Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 13 , 2019, 12:29 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Tennis

Laguna Blanca Tennis Steps Up in Victory Over St. Bonaventure

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 12, 2019 | 7:23 p.m.

Laguna Blanca boys tennis defeated St. Bonaventure 13-5 in a Tri-Valley League match on Tuesday.

Juniors Kai Nakamura and John-Henry Schulz each won two sets in singles before being substituted out in the final round of play and all three doubles teams for the Owls won their first two sets before coach Trevor Thorpe went to his bench.

Freshman Kai Suzuki won all three of his sets on the day, playing with sophomore Ryan Purkait in the first two rounds and then junior Wesley Schulz in the third. Freshmen Matt Bernard and George Nicks also picked a 6-0 victory after substituting in for the third round-of-play.

The Owls move to 2-1 in league play.

"I was happy with the result today, especially since we've been dealing with a lot of sickness throughout the last week," Thorpe said. "A  couple of guys really stepped up and played through it today to ensure the win. I have no doubt this will help us build momentum into the three matches we have coming up in a five-day period before spring break.

Laguna will host Lompoc on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 