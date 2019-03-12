Laguna Blanca Tennis Steps Up in Victory Over St. Bonaventure

Tennis

Laguna Blanca boys tennis defeated St. Bonaventure 13-5 in a Tri-Valley League match on Tuesday.

Juniors Kai Nakamura and John-Henry Schulz each won two sets in singles before being substituted out in the final round of play and all three doubles teams for the Owls won their first two sets before coach Trevor Thorpe went to his bench.

Freshman Kai Suzuki won all three of his sets on the day, playing with sophomore Ryan Purkait in the first two rounds and then junior Wesley Schulz in the third. Freshmen Matt Bernard and George Nicks also picked a 6-0 victory after substituting in for the third round-of-play.

The Owls move to 2-1 in league play.

"I was happy with the result today, especially since we've been dealing with a lot of sickness throughout the last week," Thorpe said. "A couple of guys really stepped up and played through it today to ensure the win. I have no doubt this will help us build momentum into the three matches we have coming up in a five-day period before spring break.

Laguna will host Lompoc on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.