Laguna Blanca Tennis Takes Down Nordhoff

Tennis

No. 1 player Phillip Hicks returned to the Laguna Blanca lineup, and the Owls responded with a 13-5 win over CIF-Southern Section Division 5 10th-ranked Nordhoff in a non-league boys tennis match on Tuesday.

Hicks, Alex Furukawa and Andrew Tolles all won two of three sets, with their only losses coming against Nordhoff's top player, who attends the Weil Tennis Academy in Ojai.

In doubles, the sophomore pairing Jason Barnick and Victor Liu registered a sweep.

"I was much happier with the way we performed today than yesterday," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We came out looking for redemption after stumbling a bit and I think we got some. Phillip was back in the lineup and Jason and Victor played their best match together."

The Owls play host to Rio Mesa on Thursday.