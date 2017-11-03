Laguna Blanca Tennis Takes No. 1 Maranatha to Wire, Loses on Total Games, 78-70

Tennis

Laguna Blanca played top-seeded Maranatha to a 9-9 tie in sets, but the Owls came up short in total games and fell 78-70 in a CIF Division 5 second-round girls tennis playoff match.

"It was Laguna Blanca's best team effort of the year," coach Rob Cowell said. "Even though we didn't advance, I couldn't be more proud of how hard we pulled together to make the best team in the tournament really sweat."

The Owls and Minute Men were even at 3-3 after the first round. Katherine Monroy and MacKenzie Kinsella won their singles sets 6-2 and the No. 3 doubles team of Brooklyn Kinsler and Lucy Cao prevailed 7-5.

"They had a huge break-out performance," Cowell said of Kinsler and Cao, who went 2-1 on the day.

The teams split the six sets in the second round, with Hannah Miller and Mia Waters pulling out a pair of wins at No. 1 doubles and Monroy and Kinsella taking their singles sets 6-0.

A key set in the third round was Maranatha squeaking out a 7-5 win against Jules Bernard and Sophie Henderson.

Cowell said he checked the total scoring twice and his Owls came up short both times.