Laguna Blanca Tennis Wins 10th Match of the Season

Tennis

Alex Furukawa, Victor Liu, and Kai Nakamura dominated in singles for Laguna Blanca in a 16-2 boys tennis win at Lompoc on Friday.

The doubles teams of Conor Scheinberg/Jason Barnick and Kovid Mishra/Kevin Khodabandehlou were unaffected by strong winds in recording sweeps of their own. Kelvin Chen and Zane Mazor-Brown added a win in doubles after being subbed into the match in the second round of play.



"We're progressing nicely towards our goal for this season, which is to win 80% of our matches to qualify for the playoffs as a wild-card team," said Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe. "We've got three games left to play and if we take care of business, a playoff spot will be ours."



Laguna Blanca (10-3) plays next at home against Rio Mesa on Tuesday.

