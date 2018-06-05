Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:02 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca to Graduate 52 Seniors

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | June 5, 2018 | 9:52 a.m.

Laguna Blanca School has announced the 84th Commencement Ceremony for the graduating class of 2018 will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in Ruston Amphitheatre on the Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Faculty member Meghan Roarty has been selected by the senior class to deliver the commencement address.

Laguna Blanca congratulates the 52 members of the Class of 2018 on their many achievements and wishes each one of them the best of luck on their next adventures.

Javier Alfredy Abrego
Sophia Elizabeth Bakaev
Jason Som Pong Barnick
Julia Anne Bernard
Kelly Nicole Bickett
Aura Lee Carlson
Kaihua Chen
Abigail Mae Corpuz
Isabelle Noelle Davenport
Sydney Elyse Edgecomb
Julia Christine Fay
Sophia Grace Fay
Annabelle Rose Finefrock
William Laird Fowler
Jack Maclean Fry
Alexander Thomas Furukawa
Stella Jane Pierce Haffner
Kailea Sea Hieshima
Anton Joseph Homeniuk
Rose Mathilde Antoinette Houglet
Alexander Francis Hsu
Jackson Walker Hurley
Annelle Noel King
Mackenzie Lynn Kinsella
Brooklyn Rose Kinsler
Sonya Kotler
Laurel Frances Kujan
Madeleine Rae Lazarovits
Camila Lemere Frias
Bo Yun Liu
Zane Alexander Mazor-Brown
Miles Walter McGovern
Hannah Louise Miller
Kathryn Cahalan Norris
Aidan Yeats O'Donnell
Clare Elizabeth Ogle
Matthew Sang Park
Haoran Qin
John Barclay Rodgers IV
John Alexander Russo
Spencer Alexander Rycroft
Conor David Scheinberg
Amanda Michele Skinner
Carina Lyn Tedesco
Ethan James Tyng
Merith Velazquez-Jimenez
Mia Moon Waters
Kendall Kathleen White
Tiffany Francis Yabsley
Xinyuan Yang
Yunlong Yin
Caylin Faith Zimmerman
 
For more information, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.

 

