Laguna Blanca to Graduate 52 Seniors

Laguna Blanca School has announced the 84th Commencement Ceremony for the graduating class of 2018 will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in Ruston Amphitheatre on the Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Faculty member Meghan Roarty has been selected by the senior class to deliver the commencement address.

Laguna Blanca congratulates the 52 members of the Class of 2018 on their many achievements and wishes each one of them the best of luck on their next adventures.

Javier Alfredy Abrego

Sophia Elizabeth Bakaev

Jason Som Pong Barnick

Julia Anne Bernard

Kelly Nicole Bickett

Aura Lee Carlson

Kaihua Chen

Abigail Mae Corpuz

Isabelle Noelle Davenport

Sydney Elyse Edgecomb

Julia Christine Fay

Sophia Grace Fay

Annabelle Rose Finefrock

William Laird Fowler

Jack Maclean Fry

Alexander Thomas Furukawa

Stella Jane Pierce Haffner

Kailea Sea Hieshima

Anton Joseph Homeniuk

Rose Mathilde Antoinette Houglet

Alexander Francis Hsu

Jackson Walker Hurley

Annelle Noel King

Mackenzie Lynn Kinsella

Brooklyn Rose Kinsler

Sonya Kotler

Laurel Frances Kujan

Madeleine Rae Lazarovits

Camila Lemere Frias

Bo Yun Liu

Zane Alexander Mazor-Brown

Miles Walter McGovern

Hannah Louise Miller

Kathryn Cahalan Norris

Aidan Yeats O'Donnell

Clare Elizabeth Ogle

Matthew Sang Park

Haoran Qin

John Barclay Rodgers IV

John Alexander Russo

Spencer Alexander Rycroft

Conor David Scheinberg

Amanda Michele Skinner

Carina Lyn Tedesco

Ethan James Tyng

Merith Velazquez-Jimenez

Mia Moon Waters

Kendall Kathleen White

Tiffany Francis Yabsley

Xinyuan Yang

Yunlong Yin

Caylin Faith Zimmerman



For more information, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.