Laguna Blanca to Provide Peek at School Life During Open House

Laguna Blanca School invites local families to experience what current students and parents know and love about this treasured school Jan. 21, 2016, during an open house for grades EK-4.

Parents are encouraged to attend as an introduction to the Laguna community.

This event offers a peek at life as a Laguna student and the opportunity to tour the school with current parents, meet and ask questions of teachers and administrators, and learn about the curriculum in each grade.

The program begins 9:30 a.m. and runs through 11 a.m. at the Montecito Campus, located at 260 San Ysidro Road.

The best way to discover Laguna Blanca School is to visit campus and learn about the programs.

Families are encouraged to take a personal tour of the school with one of its admission officers.

After touring the school, you may wish to take advantage of other opportunities to become better acquainted with Laguna Blanca, such as scheduling a class visit day.

Tours are scheduled throughout the week on both campuses.

Please contact the admission office at 805.687.2461 to make an appointment.

— Lindsey Davis is the communications coordinator for Laguna Blanca School.