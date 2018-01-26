Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:07 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca Girls Soccer Tops Coast Union With Scoring Burst

Bea Lujan leads the way with two goals

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | January 26, 2018 | 9:10 p.m.

Laguna Blanca girls soccer scored twice in a couple of minutes to push past Cambria's Coast Union in a 3-2 non-league home victory on Friday night. 

Bea Lujan recorded two goals, her first coming eight minutes in off a through-ball feed from Julia Guglielmo. Coast Union responded with an equalizing goal minutes later and took the lead in the 18th minute, in a score off a corner play. 

The Owls were quick to respond. Jules Bernard popped a looping pass to Lujan, who netted her second goal and knotted the score at two apiece. Minutes later, Guglielmo centered a pass from the wing to Sophia Fay. Fay touched the ball to Kelly Bickett, who fired in the game-winning goal. 

Both teams huddled after the match, as Coast Union head coach Brooklin Brumund announced a fundraiser for Laguna students whose families were affected by the Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslides. Owls head coach Kevin Shertzer called the moment "touching," saying it resulted in a group hug and a joint team photo.

"For our entire team, this gesture was a reminder of how important community is," Shertzer said, "and how far a simple act of kindness can go in helping to heal the deep scars of these recent events."

