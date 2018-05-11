Laguna Blanca Tops Rio Mesa, Advances to CIF Quarterfinals

Tennis

Teams tend to turn up the heat for big rivalry matchups — especially so on the playoff stage.

For Laguna Blanca boys tennis, whose rivalry with Rio Mesa of Oxnard has consistently yielded 9-9 or 10-8 results over the past couple of years, it was a big day. The Owls nabbed a 13-5 win on Friday, good to put them through to a second straight CIF Division 4 quarterfinals appearance.

The veterans led the way. Conor Scheinburg/Jason Barnick swept three sets, avenging a previous loss to Rio's no. 1 doubles duo. After trailing 0-2 early in the set, the vets buckled down and rallied to a 6-3 win.

A tie-break doubles win by Kelvin Chen/Ryan Purkait nudged Laguna to a 4-2 lead after a round of play. Purkait fought back from a 2-4 deficit to get that opening set.

Senior Victor Liu took two of three sets and overcame two Rio opponents he had lost to earlier this year. In a previous match this season, Laguna had beaten Rio 10-8.

"We've been on the cusp of reaching another level for most of the season and today we found that extra level," coach Trevor Thorpe said.

After ending its season in the CIF quarters last year, Laguna will look to break through to the semis with a win on Monday against either Laguna Beach or Yucaipa of San Bernardino County.

