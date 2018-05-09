Laguna Blanca Trounces Lompoc for CIF Wildcard Tennis Victory

Tennis

Laguna Blanca School overwhelmed Lompoc High on Tuesday to advance from the wildcard round in CIF tennis playoffs.

Playing at home, Laguna posted an impressive 17-1 win over the Braves, and will move on to face Quartz Hill in Lancaster in the first round of playoffs.

Alex Furukawa, who has played No. 1 singles since early in the season, led the team with 6-0, 6-1 victories before being substituted out.

Victor Liu also won two rounds before subbing out, while sophomore Kai Nakamura played all three rounds for easy victories, dropping just three games along the way.

In doubles, the senior combo of Conor Scheinberg/Jason Barnick and senior/freshman pairing of Kelvin Chen/Ryan Purkait defeated Lompoc’s No. 1 team, with Chen and Purkait staying in all three rounds to complete a sweep on the day.

Sophomore Kevin Khodabandehlou and freshman Nic Richmond combined for the first time this season to win 2 of 3, with a 6-4, 6-0, 2-6 line on the day.

Coach Trevor Thorpe said sophomore John-Henry Schulz played his best doubles of the season to win both of his sets on the day, partnering with Barnick in the second round and junior Kovid Mishra in the final round-of-play.

“I think we had one of our most productive, focused practices of the season yesterday, so I had a strong feeling the boys would come out swinging today,” Thorpe said.

“It was all Laguna from start to finish, and I loved the way Tony Xu and Sherlock Jian seized the opportunity to pick up some nice wins against Lompoc's starting singles players when I subbed them in for the final round.”

If the Owls win Wednesday night against Quartz Hill, they likely will see a rematch with one of Laguna’s top rivals over the years in Rio Mesa High School.

That match would be played at home in Hope Ranch.

