Laguna Blanca VB Standouts Going to Next Level

Three Laguna Blanca volleyball players will be competing at the next level in the fall.

Phoebe Madsen and Dani Abrams, who led the Owls to the CIF-SS Division 4AA championship and the CIF State Division 4 final, are headed to NCAA Division 3 schools. Madsen is going to Claremont McKenna and Abrams to Bowdoin College in Maine.

Constantino is headed to New Jersey Institute of Technology, which plays at the Division 1 level. The school competes in the same conference as Penn State, George Mason, Harvard and Princeton.

Constantino has helped power Laguna Blanca to the CIF Division 5 quarterfinals.

