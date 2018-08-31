Laguna Blanca Volleyball Beats Cate in Five-Set Thriller

Girls Volleyball

After getting blown out in the fourth set, Laguna Blanca setter Maddie Walker willed her team to victory in the fifth against rival Cate in a non-league girls volleyball match on Friday at Merovick Gym. The scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 7-25, 15-12.

"Senior Maddie Walker stepped up before game five and demanded more from the team," Laguna assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "To bounce back, battle the nerves, and pull out a game-five victory was huge."

Laguna Blanca (4-1) lost a five-set match earlier in the week.

The match just two days ago that we lost had a big role in the outcome being different this time around," Niksto said. "We are a young team when it comes to experience level, and we are getting so much early-season experience from these non-league matches, it’s just what we have hoped for.”

Walker handed out 40 assists and picked up 14 digs to pace the Owls. Audrey Murphy led the team with 15 kills and 17 digs, Macy Christal had nine kills and 12 digs and Kiki Tolles picked up 11 digs.



"Early in the match Audrey Murphy got into an offensive groove and was hitting some of the best balls she has hit all season," said Niksto. "Macy Christal was also both an offensive and defensive (blocking) threat from both the right and left sides tonight. Throughout the match Libero Kiki Tolles was all over the place on defense, including a pair of phenomenal digs against Cate’s big middle hitter, really swinging the momentum to our side."

Freshman Chidera Chukwumerije had a nice debut in the middle for Cate, recording seven kills and four blocks.

Kenzie Davidson and Maya Blattberg hit .286 and .242 respectively. for the Rams. Davidson and Riley Borchardt each had six kills apiece and Grace Blankenhorn served five aces.



"We had Laguna on their heels with tough serving but our serving fell flat in the fifth set," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "We had a tight game but it's tough to hold onto a lead when missing five serves.

He added: "Overall, we are super happy with tonight's results. The team adapted well to our lineup changes. This proves to be a good starting foundation for the season."

