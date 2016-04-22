Laguna Blanca Volleyball Cruises Past Carpinteria
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 22, 2016 | 5:47 p.m.
Laguna Blanca continued to roll in volleyball, sweeping Carpinteria, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16, in a non-league match on Friday at home.
The hitting of Philip Fauntleroy and Chris Constantino paced the Owls, the No. 2-ranked team in CIF Division 5.
Laguna Blanca next faces Santa Ynez, the No. 4 team in Division 4, on Thursday.
