Prep Roundup

Laguna Blanca VB 2nd at Chadwick Tourney; Natasha Feshbach Sets 2 Season Bests; SB Tennis Falls

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 16, 2016 | 5:43 p.m.

Laguna Blanca finished as the runner-up at the Chadwick Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Palos Verdes.

The Owls fell to Bishop Montgomery in the one-game final 25-22. They beat the Knights during pool play, 25-21, 25-23.

Laguna Blanca also defeated San Pedro (25-16, 25-9), Chadwick (25-19, 25-16) and Torrance in the semifinals, 25-23.

Philip Fauntleroy and Henry Farrell earned all-tournament team honors for Laguna Blanca.

TRACK & FIELD

Santa Barbara at Mt. SAC Relays.

Natasha Feshbach recorded two season bests in the long jump and 100-meter hurdles at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday.

Feshbach took third (17-10) in the seeded long jump and finished second (14.62) in the seeded 100 hurdles.

Kiasa Salgado was sixth (41.29) in the seeded 300 hurdles and Madison McDaniel was 10th (4-10) in the seeded high jump.

TENNIS

Mira Costa 12, Santa Barbara 6

Harry DeBoer won two sets in singles and the team of Jackson Powell-Logan Lender went 2-1 in doubles.

"The Dons put up a great fight and it was a highly competitive match from start to finish, but Mira Costa was just the better team today," said Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe.

Santa Barbara Singles:
Harry DeBoer 2-1
Mike Chung 0-3
Spencer Ekola 1-2
Doubles:
Jackson Powell / Logan Lender 2-1
Tyler Greenwald / Taggart Mills 0-3
Noah Ostovany / Taylor Kleine 1-2

Thacher 14, Laguna Blanca 4

Laguna's pairing of Atty Roddick and Andrew Tolles collected two set wins (6-3, 6-3, 3-6) and sophomores Jason Barnick and Victor Liu picked up a 6-2 win against the Thacher No. 3.

Phillip Hicks won a 6-1 set in singles over Thacher's No. 1 player Pierre Weil.

"Losing to Cate and Thacher by significant margins this week might be just the kick in the pants we need to get it in gear," said Laguna Blanca coach Trevor Thorpe. "These are quality teams and I expect they will be competitive in CIF D3 playoffs. I'm hoping we can work our way to their level by playoff time so that we can be competitive in D4."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

